In an unfortunate turn of events, Pet FBI Rescue has announced that it will not be renewing its lease on the Council’s Pennyburn dog kennels. This decision comes with “great pain and immense sadness”, according to Vivien Kelly, the centre manager at Pet FBI Rescue. While the charity has been successfully rehoming dogs since 2021 and has saved the lives of hundreds of dogs in the process, various factors have contributed to this difficult decision.

One of the significant challenges faced Pet FBI Rescue is the high level of stress among its volunteers. These dedicated individuals, who also have full-time jobs and families, work tirelessly at the kennels without receiving any payment. The constant juggling between work, volunteering, and family life takes a toll on their mental health and restricts their personal time. Despite their selfless dedication, the volunteers often face negativity and criticism on social media, adding to their stress and undermining their efforts.

Moreover, there have been issues with pet owners who expect Pet FBI Rescue to be available 24/7 for dog pick-ups, even outside of the designated opening hours. While the charity works closely with the council to reunite strays with their owners, there are limitations to their availability. The pressure from pet owners and the unrealistic demands placed on the volunteers further compound the challenges they face.

The decision not to renew the lease at the Pennyburn pound is also influenced the demoralizing levels of negativity on social media. Vivien Kelly highlights the impact of false and misleading information that has been targeted toward the rescue. Such misinformation not only damages the reputation of Pet FBI Rescue but also affects the mental well-being of its team members.

Despite these difficulties, there remains a glimmer of hope that the lease could be renewed. Vivien Kelly expresses her personal attachment to Pet FBI Rescue and her desire to continue its mission. However, it is crucial to consider the mental well-being of all volunteers before making a final decision.

