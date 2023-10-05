Study Finds Link Between Narcissism and Sharing Fake News on Social Media

A recent study conducted Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore has found that people who exhibit narcissistic traits and experience “social media fatigue” are more likely to fall for and share “fake news” on social media platforms. The study, which collected data from 8,000 respondents across several countries, also revealed that Filipinos were the most likely to perceive misinformation as accurate and share it.

The researchers aimed to explore the relationship between cognitive and personality traits and the prevalence of misinformation. They defined social media fatigue as exhaustion from information overload due to excessive social media use. They also examined “dark” personality traits like narcissism and how they contribute to the unintentional dissemination of misinformation.

The study measured social media fatigue asking respondents to rate their level of agreement with five statements regarding social media use. The accuracy of false claims about COVID-19 presented in a mock social media post style was also assessed, along with the likelihood of sharing these claims. The researchers found that individuals with high levels of fatigue and narcissism were more inclined to fall for and share misinformation, even those with high cognitive skills.

The study suggests that individuals with high levels of fatigue may share misinformation as a means to seek attention and gain social influence without critically evaluating the information. They are more susceptible to misinformation characterized sensational and controversial content that elicits strong emotional reactions.

To combat the spread of misinformation, the researchers recommend the implementation of targeted strategies. Policymakers and social media companies should not only regulate fake news and promote digital literacy but also devise curated strategies that address specific vulnerable groups. Instead of using a one-size-fits-all approach, targeted campaigns should be developed based on individuals’ personality traits and cognitive abilities.

In conclusion, this study highlights the importance of understanding how cognitive and personality traits influence the spread of misinformation on social media. By addressing social media fatigue, promoting digital literacy, and developing targeted strategies, we can mitigate the unintentional dissemination of fake news and promote a more informed online environment.

Sources:

– Nanyang Technological University (NTU)

– Scientific Reports Journal