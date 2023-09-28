K-Pop Idols Dominate Instagram: The Most Followed Stars

K-pop idols have taken over Instagram, captivating millions of fans around the world with their captivating content. Among them, BLACKPINK’s Lisa reigns supreme as the most followed K-pop idol on the platform, boasting an impressive 97 million followers. Her bandmate, Jennie Kim, comes in at a close second, while the other members of BLACKPINK, Jisoo and Rosé, follow closely behind.

Since their debut in August 2016, BLACKPINK has skyrocketed to become the most popular K-pop girl group in the industry. Apart from their massive presence on Instagram, they have also earned the titles of the most-subscribed music act on YouTube and the most-followed girl group on Spotify. Furthermore, they hold the distinction of being the first music group and Korean female act to achieve one billion views for five of their music videos on YouTube.

Jennie Kim expressed their gratitude and sense of responsibility in a Forbes interview, acknowledging the honor of being recognized as the biggest girl group. She emphasized their commitment to being positive influences and creating great music for their fans, acknowledging the motivation they gain from the world’s perception of them.

Lisa, on the other hand, has emerged as a global star since her debut with BLACKPINK. Alongside her successful solo career, she has secured major brand partnerships and has become a role model not only internationally but also in her home country of Thailand. However, in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Lisa opened up about the pressures she feels as a role model and her self-perceived imperfections. While she acknowledges the admiration she receives, she humbly admits that she still has much to learn and grow.

The popularity of K-pop idols on social media platforms like Instagram is a testament to their global influence and devoted fanbase. These idols have reached incredible milestones and continue to captivate millions with their talent and charisma. Their social media presence allows them to connect with fans on a personal level, providing glimpses into their lives beyond the stage.

Sources:

– Forbes interview with Jennie Kim

– Rolling Stone interview with Lisa