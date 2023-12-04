Every year since 1947, the people of London eagerly wait for the arrival of a special gift from Norway: a magnificent Christmas tree for Trafalgar Square. The tradition, initiated as a gesture of gratitude for Britain’s support during World War II, has become an enduring symbol of friendship and goodwill between the two nations.

The Trafalgar Square tree stands tall, adorned with sparkling lights and festive decorations, bringing holiday cheer to the heart of the city. It is meticulously selected the City of Oslo, chosen for its natural beauty and grandeur.

Replacing the quotes found in the source article, one can imagine the awe-inspiring sight of the Trafalgar Square tree as the centerpiece of a bustling London during the holiday season. Citizens and tourists alike flock to the square, captivated the tree’s majestic presence.

FAQ:

Q: How tall is the Trafalgar Square tree?

A: The exact height of the tree varies each year, but it typically stands between 20 and 30 meters tall.

Q: How is the tree selected?

A: The City of Oslo carefully chooses the tree, considering factors such as its shape, fullness, and overall appearance.

Q: Are there any special events associated with the lighting of the tree?

A: Yes, the lighting ceremony of the Trafalgar Square tree is a highly anticipated event that marks the beginning of the Christmas season in London. It usually includes performances choirs, live music, and a festive atmosphere.

Q: What happens to the tree after the holiday season?

A: Once the holiday festivities come to an end, the Trafalgar Square tree is recycled and turned into woodchips, which are used for various purposes such as mulch in parks and gardens across the city.

This cherished tradition serves as a reminder of the enduring bond between Norway and Britain, and showcases the power of goodwill and friendship during the holiday season. The Trafalgar Square tree continues to bring joy and wonder to all who gather around it, symbolizing the spirit of unity and celebration during the most wonderful time of the year.