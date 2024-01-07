President Biden’s Exit from Stage Mocked X Users

Users of X, formerly Twitter, had a field day mocking President Biden after a clip surfaced of his wife, Jill Biden, leading him offstage after his January 6 anniversary remarks. While some users found the situation amusing, others expressed relief that Jill Biden was there to guide the president and prevent any potential awkward moments or confusion.

The footage, shared RNC Research’s X account, showed Jill Biden immediately joining the president on stage as soon as his speech ended. She then grabbed his hand and led him offstage behind the display of American flags. RNC Research’s Jake Schneider even likened the moment to a child being led away a parent.

The online mockery continued with comments from various accounts. HotAir.com associate editor Karen Townsend simply commented, “Someone had to do it.” The official TownHall.com account expressed gratitude for Jill Biden’s intervention, stating, “Thank goodness that Jill Biden is there to lead Joe offstage.” The Daily Mail US account even added a playful comment, stating that Jill Biden “rushed to embrace zoned-out Biden after he finished the speech, then went into a trance-like state onstage.”

The online amusement did not stop there. Reporter Simon Ateba added fuel to the fire tweeting, “First Lady Jill Biden now escorts President Joe Biden off the stage after his remarks in PA. President Biden has been struggling to find his way off the stage during previous remarks. The problem has now been solved. WATCH.”

To further exaggerate the situation, RNC Research shared another clip of President Biden appearing confused after landing in Delaware. The footage showed him looking around perplexed for several moments after leaving his presidential helicopter. The caption accompanying the clip noted that after two weeks of vacation and a 32-minute speech, Biden seemed “VERY confused upon landing.”

While these online reactions may seem like harmless jokes, they do highlight the ongoing narrative surrounding President Biden’s age and ability to carry out his duties effectively. Whether intentional or not, these moments of apparent confusion are fuel for those who question his mental fitness. However, it’s important to remember that leading public figures, including presidents, are human and can occasionally have moments of confusion or hesitation.