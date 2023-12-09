Meet One of the World’s Top Junior Golf Coaches

Jane Allen, a renowned golf coach from Armagh, has gained international recognition as one of the top 50 coaches in the world for US Kids Golf. However, her path to success might have taken a different turn if she hadn’t received a life-changing message from fellow coach Michelle Holmes.

Already well-respected in her field and working as an assistant professional at Lurgan Golf Club, Allen was surprised when Holmes reached out to her on Instagram, inviting her to see what she was doing with US Kids Golf. Despite the timing being inconvenient during the busy summer season, Allen’s head pro, Peter Hanna, supported her decision to explore this opportunity.

During her visit, Allen shadowed Holmes, observing her coaching programs and summer camps. It was then that she discovered US Kids Golf and their worldwide brand of golf products and coaching programs, as well as junior golf tournaments. Inspired what she witnessed, Allen went on to pursue her coaching qualifications through US Kids, eventually becoming one of the most highly-regarded junior coaches globally.

While Allen initially worked with adult clients, she found her true passion in coaching juniors, particularly those under 18. Today, her coaching schedule is filled with both juniors and women, as she plays a significant role in the women’s program at Lurgan Golf Club.

Not only is Allen passionate about coaching, but she also seeks to create a vibrant and inclusive golfing community. She established the North of Ireland US Kids tour in 2018, providing young golfers aged 5-13 with the opportunity to compete in tournaments across the country. The tour has experienced remarkable growth and has become a family-oriented event that promotes the joy of playing and the development of lifelong friendships.

Additionally, Allen, in collaboration with US Kids Golf, organizes the Irish Open, a two-day invitational event held at Mount Wolseley. With participants from 25 nations, the Irish Open has become a highly anticipated tournament that attracts international players.

As a female role model in the golfing world, Allen is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of female golfers. She actively engages with other women in the industry, participating in R&A programs that promote networking and support. By focusing on coaching young players, Allen is not only striving for personal growth but also supporting the overall development of the sport.

In summary, Jane Allen’s journey from assistant professional to one of the world’s top junior golf coaches is a testament to her determination, passion, and the opportunities that can arise from unexpected messages. Her commitment to fostering the love of the game among juniors and women has made a significant impact on the golfing community in Ireland and beyond.