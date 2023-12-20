Running Successful Instagram Ads in 2024: Boosting Posts and Using a Meta Business Suite Account

Instagram continues to be a powerful platform for businesses to connect with their target audience and boost their revenue through both organic growth and Instagram ads. In 2024, entrepreneurs can take advantage of two effective methods to run successful Instagram ad campaigns.

Method 1: Boosting a Post

Boosting an existing post that performs well is a simple yet effective way to start advertising on Instagram. Similar to Facebook’s Boost Post option, Instagram’s boost feature requires a business or creator account linked to a Facebook Business Page. Select the top-performing post, choose a marketing goal, define the target audience, set the budget, review the ad, and click Boost Post. Facebook will review and approve the ad, allowing you to monitor its performance in real-time through the Promotions tab on your Instagram profile.

Method 2: Using a Meta Business Suite Account

For entrepreneurs and marketers who want to leverage the advanced advertising features of Instagram, using a Meta business suite account is recommended. Avi-Meir Zaslavsky, CEO of 999Avi and a marketing specialist, provides a comprehensive 7-step guide for this method.

Step 1: Create a new ad campaign in Meta ads manager.

Step 2: Choose a campaign objective that aligns with your marketing goals.

Step 3: Build a target audience defining your ideal customer using demographic and psychographic factors.

Step 4: Select the appropriate ad placements based on your campaign objective and target audience.

Step 5: Set a budget and schedule for your ad campaign, choosing between daily or lifetime budgets.

Step 6: Create the ad adding engaging visuals, compelling copies, and clear call-to-action. Make sure the ad aligns with the campaign objective and includes website links and meta pixels for easier tracking.

Step 7: Monitor and optimize the ad campaign reviewing performance metrics like impressions, clicks, and conversions. Adjust targeting, ad placement, creative, or budget to improve performance. Conduct A/B split testing to identify the best-performing ad variation.

By following these steps, businesses can create effective Instagram ad campaigns that yield positive results. It’s crucial to continuously monitor and optimize the campaign to ensure maximum success. Remember to optimize ads for mobile devices and experiment with different ad formats to keep your audience engaged.

In conclusion, Instagram ads remain a valuable tool to reach a wider audience and achieve business growth. Whether you choose to boost posts or utilize a Meta business suite account, these methods will help you harness the power of Instagram advertising in 2024.