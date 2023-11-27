Farmfluencer Kaitlyn Thornton Shares Her Secrets to Successful Social Media Storytelling

In today’s digital age, storytelling has become a powerful tool for businesses, and the tree fruit industry is no exception. Recognizing the importance of “telling their own stories” for marketing, government authorities, and media, tree fruit industry organizations are urging growers to harness the power of social media to connect with consumers. One of the industry’s most influential voices in modern ag storytelling is Kaitlyn Thornton, a 21-year-old farmfluencer and marketing student at Washington State University.

Thornton’s primary lesson is simple: authenticity is key. Customers crave genuine and relatable content, so growers should feel confident in turning on their smartphone cameras and sharing their farming experiences, both the good and the bad. According to Thornton, “If you lived it, you might as well talk about it.”

While many may assume that professional production quality is necessary for effective storytelling, Thornton and industry experts disagree. The Pear Bureau Northwest, a nonprofit organization that collectively markets Northwest pears, believes that the raw and unpolished nature of homemade videos actually enhances their appeal. Jim Morris, the marketing communications manager, stated, “The fact that it’s not professional actually makes it better.”

To guide growers through their video production journey, Thornton offers a few tips. First, pick topics that you understand and address common consumer questions. By providing insights into farming practices and explaining the reasoning behind certain techniques, growers can educate and engage their audience. Additionally, it’s important to consider the location and lighting when filming. Standing in an area with even lighting minimizes harsh shadows and glares, ensuring a visually appealing video.

By sharing their personal stories on social media, growers have the power to influence consumer perceptions and even shape public policy. Studies have shown that shoppers value knowing where their food comes from and trust farmers as reliable sources of food information. Furthermore, sharing personal experiences with policymakers can create understanding and empathy, leading to meaningful actions.

As Kaitlyn Thornton has proven, there’s nothing to be afraid of when it comes to sharing farm stories on social media. Whether it’s a heartwarming memory, an exciting moment, or even a heartbreaking event, people genuinely care about these authentic glimpses into the world of farming. With her wide social media following and successful marketing company, Agnovo, Thornton is a testament to the impact of effective storytelling in the agriculture industry.

So, growers, don’t be shy—grab your smartphone, start recording, and remember that your real-life experiences as a farmer are what make your story unique and powerful.