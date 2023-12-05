YouTuber Gets Prison Sentence for Staging Plane Crash

A daredevil YouTuber who orchestrated a fake plane crash to gain more viewers on his channel has been sentenced to six months in prison. Trevor Jacob, a former Olympic snowboarder, intentionally crashed his single-engine aircraft while filming a video titled “I crashed my airplane.” Although the dramatic footage garnered millions of views on YouTube, the 30-year-old’s actions were met with severe criticism from pilots and aviation experts.

In the video, Jacob appeared to have engine problems while flying over southern California. He jumped out of the aircraft with a selfie stick and parachute, landing in the thick vegetation of Los Padres National Forest. Various cameras inside the plane captured its uncontrolled descent and eventual crash landing.

After hiking to the wreckage, Jacob discovered that the water he had packed had disappeared. However, he managed to recover the footage from the cameras and documented his challenging journey through the undergrowth to reach safety. Meanwhile, investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) launched a probe into the crash.

Despite initially claiming he did not know the plane’s location, Jacob later flew helicopter to the site with a friend. He used straps to secure the wreckage, which was airlifted and transported to another location to be loaded onto a trailer. The remains of the aircraft were eventually cut into pieces and discarded in trash bins near Lompoc City Airport in an attempt to conceal evidence.

Jacob’s deceitful actions led to the revocation of his pilot’s license the FAA in April 2022. Facing mounting pressure from the investigation, he struck a plea deal and pleaded guilty to charges of destruction and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation. The US District Attorney’s Office stated that Jacob lied to investigators submitting a false aircraft accident incident report.

While his original video and subsequent uploads have been removed from YouTube, critics argue that Jacob’s irresponsible behavior cannot be condoned. Pilots and aviation experts have condemned his failure to attempt basic measures to restart the engine or glide the plane safely to a landing spot. Wearing a parachute while operating a small aircraft was also deemed highly unusual.

Ultimately, the stunt-seeking conduct displayed Jacob highlights the potential risks associated with prioritizing social media fame over safety.