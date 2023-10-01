A Couple Reunited with Photographer who Captured Their Mountain-Top Proposal

Abbey Ruth and Jeremie Lacasse went on a hiking trip to Floe Lake in Kootenay National Park, little did Ruth know that Lacasse had a surprise planned for her. When they reached the top of the lake, after a challenging and rainy journey, Lacasse realized that he didn’t have a photographer to capture the special moment.

Fortunately, Lacasse spotted a woman with a professional camera nearby. He approached her and asked if she would be willing to take photos of him proposing. The woman, Laura Zeilke, agreed and hid in a bush to capture the moment without Ruth noticing.

The proposal went smoothly and Zeilke managed to capture breathtaking photographs. However, the couple had not received the photographs weeks later and worried that their contact information was lost. In a bid to find the mystery photographer, Ruth took to social media and posted about their search. The post quickly gained attention and was shared thousands of times.

The couple’s social media plea worked, and they were able to reunite with Zeilke, who lives in Victoria. Zeilke explained that she had taken several hundred pictures during the proposal to ensure she didn’t miss the moment. However, she hadn’t yet had a chance to edit the photos due to her busy hiking schedule.

Fortunately, Zeilke’s hiking friends saw Ruth’s post and quickly alerted her. Zeilke immediately edited the photos and sent them to the couple. Ruth expressed her gratitude to everyone who shared their post, acknowledging the power of social media in bringing them together.

Overall, this heartwarming story exemplifies how the power of social media can connect people and make special moments even more memorable.

Sources:

– [Source 1: Original Article]