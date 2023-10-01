The Power of Social Media: Couple Reunited with Photographer Who Captured Their Proposal

In a heartwarming incident, a recently engaged couple, Abbey Ruth and Jeremie Lacasse, were able to find the stranger who took photographs of their mountain-top proposal, thanks to the power of social media. The couple had been hiking to Floe Lake in Kootenay National Park when Lacasse decided to surprise Ruth with a proposal. However, he didn’t have a photographer to capture the special moment.

While at the top of the lake, Lacasse spotted a woman with a professional camera and asked if she would be willing to capture the proposal. The woman, Laura Zeilke, agreed and hid behind a bush to photograph the couple.

After the proposal, Zeilke took several breathtaking images; however, the couple didn’t receive the photographs even after seven weeks. Worried that their contact information got lost, Ruth decided to post on social media to find the photographer. Her post quickly gained attention and was shared across British Columbia.

The couple’s leap of faith paid off, and they were able to locate Zeilke, who lives in Victoria. Zeilke explained that she hadn’t had the chance to edit the photos as she spends her weekends hiking. When she saw the post shared her hiking friends, she immediately edited and sent the photos to the couple.

Ruth expressed her gratitude to everyone who shared the post, acknowledging that it was social media that brought them all together. This heartwarming story showcases the positive impact of social media in connecting people and making special moments even more memorable.

