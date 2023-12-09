Israel and Social Media: The Battle for Public Opinion

In the battle for public opinion on social media, supporters of Israel find themselves as underdogs. But just as the Maccabees fought against the odds in ancient times, modern-day warriors have emerged to take on the challenge. They are the organizations, individuals, and influencers who fearlessly enter the fray to defend Israel’s cause.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have taken an active role on social media platforms, including tweeting instructions in Arabic to Gaza residents about humanitarian aid. They supply helpful maps and information, showing their dedication to serving the people affected the conflict.

The Israeli government has partnered with Sharaka, an organization focused on partnership-building, to bring Muslim reporters and commentators to the Gaza periphery. By witnessing the atrocities firsthand, these influencers can better understand the impact and share their experiences with their online followers.

The Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry launched a campaign highlighting the misuse of Gaza’s hospitals Hamas. They circulated a video featuring both Jewish and Arab doctors condemning Hamas, which reached doctors worldwide.

In response to the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women’s lack of condemnation regarding sexual violence Hamas, Israeli women founded the #MeToo_Unless_Ur_A_Jew campaign. This grassroots effort gained support from 300,000 people in 50 countries, demanding that every woman’s life be equally valued.

Large and small organizations, such as StandWithUs and HonestReporting, have played vital roles in spreading pro-Israel content on social media. StandWithUs garnered one billion interactions since October 7, utilizing viral videos and celebrity endorsements. HonestReporting also saw tremendous growth, increasing impressions from four to 85 million in just two months.

Individual fighters on social media have made significant contributions. Yoseph Haddad highlighted the plight of Israeli Arabs, emphasizing that the conflict is not an Arab-Jewish fight but a battle against Hamas. Emily Schrader showcased Iranian activists supporting Israel, while David Lange and David Collier called out anti-Israel propaganda. Lahav Harkov shared well-researched threads about Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity.

These digital media warriors have played a vital role in educating the public, calling out bias, highlighting lesser-known stories, and holding the media and social media accountable. Their efforts have made a significant impact on the global narrative surrounding Israel’s defense.

In a world where social media dominates news consumption, the battle for public opinion is more crucial than ever. Through their courage and determination, these modern-day Maccabees continue to fight for the truth and proudly defend Israel’s cause.