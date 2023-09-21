Justin Fields Receives Most Negative Reaction on X Social Media Platform Among NFL Quarterbacks

A recent study conducted Illinoisbet.com has revealed that Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has received the highest negative reaction on X, the popular social media platform. The research analyzed the positive and negative sentiment ratings of posts made about NFL quarterbacks since the start of the season.

Among all the quarterbacks analyzed, Fields garnered a 28.7% negative rating, marking him as the quarterback with the most criticism on the X platform. This negative sentiment is based on a total of 63,189 posts that were analyzed.

In contrast, the study also highlighted the quarterbacks with the highest positivity ratings on social media. Topping the list is Jordan Love, with a 33.4% positive rating. He is followed Jared Goff with a 33.2% positive rating, and Trevor Lawrence with a 28.9% positive rating.

The research conducted Illinoisbet.com utilized the Linkfluence tool to gather sentiment ratings for each quarterback. This tool allowed them to collect data on the positive and negative reactions generated posts related to each quarterback on the X platform.

It is important to note that the study focused solely on the sentiment ratings on social media and does not reflect the overall performance or skill of the quarterbacks on the field.

However, it is clear that Fields has become a frequent target of criticism on X. This negative attention may be influenced various factors such as team performance, individual player performances, and fan expectations.

Overall, the study provides insights into the varying reactions and sentiments expressed towards NFL quarterbacks on social media. It highlights the impact of social media discourse on the perception and image of players in the public eye.

Sources:

– Illinoisbet.com

– Linkfluence