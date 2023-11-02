New Article: Don’t Let Social Media Likes Be a Distraction in Emergencies

In a recent incident at a building fire in Kandivli, fire brigade officials revealed a shocking truth – people were too busy capturing videos for social media instead of dialing for help. This delay resulted in three tragic deaths. It is a disastrous and deadly trend that extends beyond fires and emergencies.

Whether it’s an accident on the road or a natural disaster, people seem more focused on capturing images and videos to post on social media, rather than lending a helping hand. Instead of offering assistance or clearing the way for emergency services, individuals will selfishly document the situation, even going as far as taking selfies.

Fire brigade officials have emphasized the importance of immediate action during emergencies. The first 30 minutes are crucial in containing a fire, and delays caused social media distractions can have grave consequences. It’s not just about likes and cyber admiration; it’s about responding responsibly and appropriately to real-life events.

While our virtual world may offer a sense of escapism, it should never take precedence over the reality we live in. This delusional mindset endangers lives and overlooks the statistics that support this claim. Seeking virtual fame and approval should never come at the cost of someone’s safety or well-being.

Let’s remember that the power of social media lies in its ability to connect and inform. It can be a valuable tool for spreading awareness and mobilizing resources during emergencies, but only if used responsibly. Instead of prioritizing likes and personal gain, let’s focus on being proactive, compassionate, and helpful in times of crisis. Together, we can ensure that social media platforms become a force for good rather than a distraction in emergencies.

