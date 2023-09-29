The US Supreme Court to Review Laws Restricting Social Media Platform’s Ability to Police Political Misinformation

The US Supreme Court has agreed to review laws in Florida and Texas that seek to restrict the ability of social media platforms to police political misinformation. These laws, backed Republicans, are being challenged industry trade associations who argue that they impose burdensome requirements on platforms and put them at risk of being overwhelmed spam and bullying. The Supreme Court will consider whether these laws violate the free speech rights of social media companies limiting their discretion in deciding how to present material and requiring detailed explanations for content moderation decisions. A ruling is expected mid-2024.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott claim that the laws are necessary to prevent conservative voices from being silenced. They argue that if big tech companies enforce rules inconsistently and discriminate in favor of Silicon Valley ideology, they should be held accountable. The 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals blocked most of Florida’s law, stating that it likely violates the First Amendment. On the other hand, the 5th Circuit upheld the Texas law but put it on hold to allow for an appeal to the Supreme Court.

The centerpiece of the Texas law is a provision that prohibits large social media platforms from discriminating based on viewpoint, except in cases involving violence, criminal activity, sexual exploitation of children, or harassment of sexual abuse survivors. The law also includes operational and disclosure requirements such as user complaint procedures and regular transparency reports. It applies to platforms with more than 50 million monthly users.

The Florida law includes several provisions, including one that requires platforms to provide a thorough rationale for each content moderation decision. It also prohibits platforms from banning political candidates or journalistic enterprises. Similar to the Texas law, it only applies to major social media companies.

It is noteworthy that social media companies have recently pulled back from their efforts to combat political falsehoods online. The case before the Supreme Court comes at a time when these platforms are reevaluating their content moderation policies.