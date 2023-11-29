Reality vs Fiction: The Ever-Increasing Strangeness of the Modern World

As long ago as 1961, acclaimed author Philip Roth voiced his concerns about the challenges faced novelists due to the extravagant strangeness of modernity. He lamented how the rapid pace of actuality continuously exceeded the creative talents of writers, with the culture generating figures on a near-daily basis that outshone even the most imaginative fictional characters.

While it may seem implausible to accuse Roth, known for his provocative novel “Portnoy’s Complaint,” of being naïvely innocent, one cannot help but marvel at the astonishing events that have unfolded since then. From the surreal presidency of Donald Trump to machines producing poetry, our modern world has become a theater of the absurd. Our lives are increasingly characterized a zombified obsession with electronic screens, the chainsaw-wielding president of Argentina, or even political figures like Nigel Farage making unexpected appearances in the jungle.

Roth’s observation, though perhaps premature at the time, rings true now more than ever. With each passing year, reality becomes stranger, while fiction gradually loses its standing and relevance in society. The constant barrage of bizarre events and the surreal nature of our everyday lives overshadow the imaginative landscapes crafted novelists.

This week marks yet another episode in this ongoing saga of the ever-increasing gap between reality and fiction. As we navigate the uncharted territories of a world that seems more fantastical than anything we could have imagined, it is crucial to question the place of fiction in our lives and the evolving role of the author in capturing the essence of our times through storytelling.

