Survey Finds Social Media as Main Source of Information for Ukrainian Refugees in Germany

A recent survey conducted the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF) and the JX Fund Research Institute sheds light on the media usage habits of Ukrainian refugees in Germany. The survey reveals that social media platforms, such as Telegram and YouTube, are the most commonly used sources of information, while Deutsche Welle and BBC are the most popular non-Ukrainian media outlets.

According to the research, the majority of Ukrainian refugees in Germany rely on social media platforms and messaging apps like Telegram (78%), WhatsApp (68%), and YouTube (63%) for information. In comparison, fewer respondents use traditional media resources from “conventional” media outlets. The study also shows that most respondents (85%) rely solely on free media resources.

Interestingly, 62% of respondents stated that they did not change their information-seeking behavior after moving to Germany. However, a third of the respondents now seek additional information from different media sources than before, citing their interest in diverse perspectives and sources as the main reason.

When it comes to the use of traditional media, among Ukrainian-speaking respondents, the top choice is the private television channel 1+1 (10%). Among those who are proficient in German, Deutsche Welle takes the lead (23%), while among respondents who speak other languages, BBC is the preferred choice (29%). In terms of trust, Deutsche Welle (66%) surpasses “Ukrainska Pravda” (61%) and BBC (60%).

The survey also highlights that 78% of respondents consider themselves well-informed about events in Ukraine through personal contacts and conversations with acquaintances. Only a minority of respondents (34%) feel disconnected from events in Ukraine due to their residence in Germany. This sentiment is particularly prevalent among respondents aged 18-39, compared to older respondents.

The survey also revealed that the three most frequently researched topics Ukrainian refugees are the war in Ukraine (86%), current political events in their home country (68%), and topics related to their life in Germany (55%). Most respondents (65%) agree that journalists should not be expected to report everything they learn during times of war.

Lutz Kinkel, Managing Director of ECPMF, emphasized the importance of personal communication and messaging apps as key sources of information for Ukrainian refugees. He also highlighted the positive evaluation of Deutsche Welle, which indicates the recognition and reputation of the brand. The survey aims to better understand the information needs of Ukrainian refugees in Germany and assist Ukrainian media outlets in gaining the attention of their audience.

Penelope Wintergager, CEO of JX Fund, stated that the majority of respondents continue to receive information from Ukrainian media outlets reporting from within the country, underscoring the resilience of the Ukrainian media system despite the challenges posed the war.

This survey, made possible with the support of the Federal Commissioner for Culture and Media within the Hannah Arendt Initiative, interviewed 508 individuals aged 18 and above who left Ukraine for Germany. The online interviews were conducted from April 1 to July 17, 2023, and respondents were given the option to answer questions in Ukrainian or Russian.