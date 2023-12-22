The Avtotor Amber: Russia’s Controversial Concept EV

The Avtotor Amber, a Russian concept EV, has been making headlines and stirring up controversy online. The vehicle, reportedly made of all-Russian components, is set to begin mass production in 2025. However, there are doubts about its authenticity.

The car’s design has been the subject of intense scrutiny, with critics pointing out its flaws, such as tiny headlights, lack of back windows, and toy-like wheels. The images of the Avtotor Amber have been widely shared on social media, where it has faced ridicule and skepticism.

One of the main issues is the lack of information from Moscow Polytechnic University, which supposedly commissioned the vehicle. There have been no posts about the car on the university’s website or social media accounts, which is unusual for a highly anticipated concept car.

Moreover, there is debate over whether the Avtotor Amber is truly Russia’s first EV. Reports suggest that earlier concept EVs have been developed in the country, dating back to 2018. Additionally, a Russian EV from the brand Evolute went on sale in 2022. However, unlike the Avtotor Amber, which claims to have all-Russian components, the Evolute EVs are made with Chinese parts.

The controversy surrounding the Avtotor Amber raises questions about the state of the Russian EV industry and its reliance on foreign components. With Western carmakers pulling out of Russia, there may be an opportunity for Chinese automakers to enter the market and provide vehicles or materials to Russian manufacturers.

Ultimately, the future of the Avtotor Amber remains uncertain. Its design and authenticity have been called into question, leaving many to wonder if it will ever reach mass production. Only time will tell if this controversial concept EV will become a reality or fade into obscurity.