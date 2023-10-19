August Uses Social Media to Promote Period Care and Build a Community

August, a brand that sells organic period care products, has experienced rapid growth in recent years, thanks in large part to its strong presence on TikTok. Co-founder Nadya Okamoto recognized the potential of TikTok for growing the brand and now has 4 million followers. The key to their success on the platform has been creating relatable content that resonates with their audience. Okamoto personally posted 80 to 100 videos per day in the early days to train herself as a TikTok personality and to constantly test and refine their content.

August’s digital strategy goes beyond simply engaging with followers. The company has a dedicated online community on the platform Geneva, which has over 5,000 members. This community helps foster strong connections with customers and power users, going beyond a typical social media audience. Okamoto emphasizes the importance of maintaining authenticity in their messaging, openly discussing period care and menstrual issues without crossing the line into provocative content.

Okamoto clarifies that, while social media is an important tool for brand building, it is not the same as a true community. August focuses on creating real relationships and cultivates a sense of community through their online presence. They aim to stay true to their authentic roots while intentionally pushing boundaries to start meaningful conversations.

Overall, August’s success in harnessing the power of social media, particularly TikTok, has contributed to their rapid growth and the development of a strong and engaged community of supporters.

