Is Shohei Ohtani Headed to Toronto? Speculation Surfaces as Private Jet Schedules Flight

In a surprising turn of events, speculation is mounting about Shohei Ohtani potentially signing with the Toronto Blue Jays. The rumors were sparked the scheduling of a private jet flight from Santa Ana airport to Toronto on Friday. While many fans are eagerly anticipating Ohtani’s free agency decision, it’s important to approach these rumors with caution.

The speculation started with an observant Twitter user who noticed the flight from Santa Ana to Toronto scheduled for Thursday night. Additionally, the plane model, a Bombardier Global 5000, is known to be used Ohtani in the past. However, it’s crucial to note that the choice of a private jet for a charter is primarily based on practical factors such as distance, party size, and scheduling availability, rather than personal preference.

While it is plausible that this flight could be for Ohtani, it’s difficult to determine the likelihood. Ohtani’s earlier meetings with the Blue Jays took place in Florida, not in Toronto, suggesting that a trip to Canada may not necessarily indicate a closer connection with the team. It’s also worth noting that there have been no previous flights from Santa Ana to Toronto Pearson Airport in 2022, making this an unusual route for these two airports.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported the possibility of Ohtani’s decision being announced imminently, which aligns with the timeline of the scheduled flight’s arrival in Toronto. However, it’s essential to approach these rumors with skepticism until confirmed official sources.

While fans eagerly await Ohtani’s decision, it is important to remember that these flight records do not provide conclusive evidence. Ohtani could be traveling to Canada for other reasons or may not have any plans to visit at all before making his decision.

In conclusion, the private jet scheduling has sparked speculation about Ohtani’s destination, but until there is official confirmation, fans should temper their expectations. The baseball world eagerly awaits Ohtani’s decision, and the Toronto Blue Jays remain one of several contenders vying for his talents.