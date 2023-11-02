Are Social Media Algorithms Contributing to Addiction in Youth?

A consortium of 41 US states and the District of Columbia have recently filed lawsuits against social media giant Meta, alleging that the company deliberately designed algorithms to create addiction among children and teenagers. The lawsuits further claim that Meta concealed internal research indicating a link between heavy social media use and negative side effects such as anxiety, despair, eating disorders, and insomnia. Additionally, the lawsuits accuse Meta of harvesting and monetizing the data of minors without proper consent.

Interestingly, this bipartisan initiative has gained support from both Democrats and Republicans, highlighting the growing consensus that social media platforms may be playing a role in addiction. Similar bipartisan efforts were seen in lawsuits against the tobacco industry in the past, which led to significant changes in practices and warning labels on cigarette packages.

The business model of social media relies heavily on user “engagement,” which can be monetized in various ways. Platforms aim to keep users engaged for longer periods to sell targeted advertising and develop new revenue streams. However, the lawsuits argue that these algorithms designed to maximize engagement exploit the neurological mechanisms of addiction.

Medical experts are expected to play a crucial role in these lawsuits, providing testimony on the impact of social media on young users’ mental health. Lawyers will also rely on internal research from Meta, which was released a whistleblower in 2021 and revealed the company’s knowledge of the negative effects of excessive Instagram usage on young users’ well-being.

Addiction, from a medical perspective, is closely associated with dopamine, a neurotransmitter involved in pleasure, motivation, and learning. The release of dopamine can occur through positive activities such as learning or receiving praise, but it can also result from substance abuse. The lawsuits claim that Meta’s algorithms manipulate dopamine release, creating addictive behavior among young users.

The algorithms identified in these lawsuits include features like “likes” and social-comparison, notifications that aim to keep users constantly engaged, and the use of visual filters that can negatively impact body image among teenagers. Even presentation formats like infinite scroll are designed to maximize engagement.

The testimony of whistleblower Frances Haughen in a bipartisan US Congress Committee in 2021 played a significant role in building the consensus for these lawsuits. Should the courts agree that such engagement is synonymous with addiction, it could potentially lead to a fundamental change in the entire social media business model.

Similar concerns exist globally, as studies indicate that American and Indian youth exhibit similar usage patterns and experience similar harmful effects. Therefore, any changes resulting from these lawsuits would likely benefit users in both countries.

Overall, these lawsuits shed light on the potentially detrimental effects of social media algorithms on the well-being of young users. They have prompted bipartisan support and may lead to significant changes in the industry to protect the mental health and overall well-being of children and teenagers.

