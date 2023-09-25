Social Media and Its Impact on the Image of Labor Unions

The decline of union membership in Canada over the past four decades has been a cause for concern. To address this issue, there has been a hope that social media can breathe new life into the labor movement. Social media platforms offer unions the opportunity to communicate with their members, advocate for their causes, address grievances, and rally public support swiftly and efficiently. However, it is important to note that social media is not a cure-all for the challenges unions face.

Research conducted Vincent Pasquier, Christian Lévesque, and Marc-Antonin Hennebert identifies four ways in which social media can distort the image of unions. First, social media can contribute to the polarization between unions and other entities such as companies or governments. This is due to the normalization of vehement disagreements online. Second, social media can foster self-centered behavior, leading unions to portray their members in an exaggeratedly positive light. This is driven the desire to generate online engagement.

Third, social media can lead to unions becoming caricatures of themselves. The pressure to maintain an active online presence can result in repetitive and routine content, which exaggerates and distorts the image of the unions. Lastly, social media can cause unions to fade into the background over-sharing news articles without connecting them to the union or its members. This can decrease the organization’s visibility and relevance online.

Not all unions experience these distortions to the same degree. Unions with an activist background are more likely to be polarized online, while unions with a more bureaucratic mindset are more susceptible to self-caricaturing. Unions with social media managers lacking expertise or those following a servicing model of unionism are more prone to the fading effect.

While certain distortion effects may increase online engagement, they can also decrease visibility and marginalize the labor movement in the digital public sphere. Therefore, unions need to think about their social media communication strategies. Engaging and effective content is crucial to prevent unions from becoming algorithmically invisible. Ultimately, social media has the potential to either strengthen or weaken the power of unions in defending workers’ rights.

– Pasquier, V., Lévesque, C., & Hennebert, M.-A. (2022). The Distortive Power of Social Media on Labor Unions. The Conversation.