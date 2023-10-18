Rohit Sharma Decides to Abstain from Social Media, Prioritizing Mental Well-being

Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team, recently announced in an interview that he has made the decision to disconnect from social media. Sharma, known for his outstanding skills on the field, cited the distracting and time-consuming nature of social media as the main reasons behind his choice.

For the past nine months, Sharma has not had Twitter or Instagram installed on his phone. Instead, his wife manages any commercial posts on his behalf. He sees social media as a distraction that consumes valuable time and energy, and he believes that it has become fake and full of unnecessary discussions.

While Sharma acknowledges the prevalence of social media in the lives of the younger generation, he does not impose his views on others. He understands that it is the time we live in and that many people are more engaged on platforms like Instagram. However, he has chosen to simplify his life and concentrate on what truly holds significance.

Sharma’s decision to distance himself from social media aligns with his philosophy of maintaining a clear and focused mindset. As he prepares to lead the Indian cricket team in the upcoming World Cup, he hopes that this choice will assist him in remaining grounded and focused on the task at hand.

In a world where social media plays a prominent role in the lives of athletes and public figures, Rohit Sharma’s decision to disconnect serves as a reminder of the necessity to prioritize one’s mental well-being and remain true to oneself.

