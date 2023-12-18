Internet Services Disrupted Across Pakistan

Summary: Internet users in Pakistan experienced disruptions on Sunday night, with difficulties in accessing social media websites. The outage affected several cities in the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Mir Pur Khas, and Rawalpindi. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has not provided any explanation for the outage so far.

Internet services in Pakistan faced widespread disruptions on Sunday evening, leading to difficulties in accessing popular social media sites. Users across the country reported issues with website versions of various apps since approximately 7 p.m. local time. The outage affected major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Mir Pur Khas, and Rawalpindi. The precise cause behind the disruption remains unknown, as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has not released any official statement regarding the matter.

Complaints poured in from numerous users who experienced difficulties accessing social media platforms. The outage was particularly notable on websites, while the extent of disruption on app versions remains unclear. In response to the disruption, some users turned to alternative platforms like WhatsApp to report the issues they were facing.

Despite the widespread impact of the internet disruption, no explanation has been provided the PTA thus far. The lack of official communication on the matter has left users and the public in general speculating about the possible cause. While technical glitches or maintenance work cannot be ruled out, concerns about internet censorship and control have also emerged among some sections of the population. It is yet to be seen when normal services will be restored in the affected cities and across the country.

As the outage continues, users are advised to remain patient while the PTA works to identify and resolve the underlying issue. Internet service providers and relevant authorities are expected to provide updates regarding the situation as further details emerge.