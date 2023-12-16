Social Media Platforms Could Face Prosecution for Violating New IT Rules

A recent announcement Rajeev Chandrasekar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, has raised concerns for social media intermediaries in India. Chandrasekar stated that any social media platform that violates the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021 may lose their safe harbour protection and could be subject to prosecution under the IT Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The comments were made in response to questions raised Member of Parliament Kanimozhi NVN Somu regarding measures taken to address vulgarity and obscenity on social media. Chandrasekar highlighted that the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 had been amended in October 2022 and April 2023.

Under the amended rules, social media platforms are prohibited from allowing users to share or transmit content that violates the guidelines. This includes content that is obscene, pornographic, pedophilic, or invasive of a person’s privacy. The rules also target misinformation on the Indian internet, with platforms required to remove or disable access to content that violates the guidelines upon receiving court orders, complaints, or notifications from authorized agencies.

Additionally, social media intermediaries are expected to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in identifying the originators of information related to national sovereignty, public order, or criminal offenses such as rape and child sexual abuse.

The move comes as part of the Indian government’s efforts to regulate online content and ensure the responsible use of social media platforms. It remains to be seen how this stricter enforcement of the IT Rules will impact social media intermediaries in the country.