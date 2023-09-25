Social Media Inspires a Rise in Female Rickshaw Pullers in Tokyo

In Tokyo, a group of brave women has been breaking new ground in the traditionally male-dominated profession of rickshaw pulling. These female pullers have been inspired to join the profession the power of social media, which has given them a strong local and international following.

One such woman is Yuka Akimoto, a 21-year-old rickshaw puller who navigates the streets of Tokyo in the scorching summer heat. Despite the physical demands of the job, Akimoto has grown to love her work and is determined to continue as long as she is physically able. Her dedication and perseverance are evident in the tag she wears around her neck, which reads: “I don’t want to give up.”

Becoming a rickshaw puller is no easy task. The rickshaw itself can weigh up to 250 kg (551 lb), and it takes strength, endurance, and determination to pull it through the bustling streets of Tokyo. Many of these women admit that it was extremely challenging in the beginning, especially for those who are not naturally athletic. However, their passion for the job and the support they receive from their growing online community has kept them going.

The rise of female rickshaw pullers in Tokyo can be attributed to the power of social media. Through platforms like Instagram and YouTube, these women have been able to share their experiences, showcase their resilience, and inspire others to break gender norms. They have gained a strong following not only within Japan but also internationally, attracting tourists who now seek out these female pullers specifically for their unique perspective and storytelling.

It is through social media that these women have found empowerment and support in a profession that was once reserved solely for men. They have shattered stereotypes and proved that with determination and passion, anyone can pursue their dreams, regardless of gender.

