Female Rickshaw Pullers in Tokyo Challenge Gender Norms and Embrace Their Unique Profession

Rickshaw pullers in Tokyo are typically associated with being male, but a growing number of women have started to challenge this stereotype becoming rickshaw pullers themselves. Through social media, these female pullers have gained a strong local and international following, attracting tourists who are intrigued their unique profession.

One of these women is Yuka Akimoto, a 21-year-old rickshaw puller in Tokyo. Initially, she found the job physically demanding, as the rickshaw can weigh up to 250kg. However, she has grown to love her job and is determined to continue working as long as she is able. Akimoto is not alone in her passion for this profession – a third of the 90 pullers at the Tokyo Rickshaw company are now women, and the company is actively seeking more female recruits.

To be a rickshaw puller, physical strength is essential, as these individuals walk or run an average of 20km a day, regardless of the weather. They must also have extensive knowledge of Tokyo and know how to engage with tourists who hire them for sightseeing. The most popular drivers can earn over a million yen a month, three times the national average.

Social media has played a significant role in promoting these female pullers, allowing them to showcase their dedication and attract repeat customers who specifically request their services. College student Yumeka Sakurai was inspired to join the profession after watching videos of women training hard and becoming rickshaw drivers themselves.

Despite facing some challenges, such as occasional sexual harassment and having their knowledge challenged male customers, these women are determined to continue in their chosen profession. Tokyo Rickshaw president Ryuta Nishio emphasizes that female pullers are treated equally, and many of them prove to be even tougher than their male counterparts.

As more and more women choose to become rickshaw pullers in Tokyo, they are challenging traditional gender norms and embracing their unique profession. By doing so, they are not only empowering themselves but also inspiring others to pursue their passions and break societal barriers.

Sources:

– Reuters