Promoting British Halal Lamb to Younger Consumers

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) has launched a campaign to promote British halal lamb as a tasty and sustainable alternative to chicken. In collaboration with two popular Instagram food influencers, the AHDB aims to attract younger Muslim consumers aged 18-35 to try new lamb recipes.

One of the influencers involved in the campaign is the Yorkshire-based Haloodiefoodie, which boasts 42,000 followers. They have created delicious Chapli lamb kebabs served in different styles, such as in a naan, as a burger, or in a tortilla. The second influencer, Cooking with Zainab, with 174,000 followers, has prepared Greek-style lamb chops marinated with lemon, olive oil, fresh oregano, and thyme, served with a feta and pomegranate salad and flatbread.

The AHDB’s goal is not only to highlight the deliciousness of British lamb but also to educate consumers about its versatility and ease of cooking. They want to showcase recipes using lamb mince and boneless leg chops that can be easily recreated at home. With the help of these foodie influencers, the AHDB hopes to reach 500,000 young Muslim consumers, delivering over 1 million impressions.

Recognizing the potential of the Middle East and North Africa market, the AHDB is also heading to Kuwait on a trade mission to further promote British lamb. With the region’s population rapidly growing and an increasing number of people having high disposable incomes, the demand for food imports is expected to rise in the coming years. Additionally, the AHDB plans to invest £180,000 in the Middle East’s 2024 Gulfood festival to showcase British produce.

This campaign not only highlights the quality and sustainability of British halal lamb but also aims to inspire younger generations to explore new recipes and incorporate lamb into their diets. With the help of social media influencers, the AHDB is confident in attracting thousands of new consumers to the world of British halal lamb.

