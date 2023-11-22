The Rising Influence of Social Media on Weddings

The COVID-19 pandemic has revolutionized the wedding industry, leading to the emergence of micro weddings as a popular trend. With smaller guest lists and downsized ceremonies, these intimate celebrations became the go-to choice during uncertain times. However, as the world gradually recovers from the pandemic, a shift is taking place – weddings are reclaiming their status as lavish and extravagant events, despite the impact of inflation on consumer wallets.

Leading this romantic revival are social media influencers, who are transforming the wedding world with their unique storytelling. Megan Ziems, the founder and creative director of Grace Loves Lace, a bridal wear company, believes that social media plays a crucial role in the grand return of larger weddings. While inflation may pose budget challenges, Ziems argues that couples prioritize the quality and details of their special day.

Content creators have become an essential part of weddings, with women embracing multiple looks from engagement sessions to the after-party. The traditional bridal script is being rewritten as brides break free from the conventional ball gown and explore gowns and styling that personally resonate with them. Comfort and liberation are key on their wedding day.

In addition to redefining bridal fashion, brides are increasingly emphasizing ethics and sustainability in their wedding planning. Ziems notes that there is a growing expectation for stellar service and high-quality products in the industry. Grace Loves Lace leads the way adopting sustainability practices and producing designs made from Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certified materials.

Breaking away from the cookie-cutter approach, Grace Loves Lace offers brides a personalized experience where they can find a dress that aligns with their style and values. With designs created in-house, the brand prioritizes uniqueness and allure. The attention to detail has resulted in a loyal clientele, with word of mouth, customer satisfaction, and great reviews driving their success.

To reach a wider audience, Grace Loves Lace has shifted its strategy expanding its wholesale presence. The company aims to serve more brides globally and has garnered overwhelming interest from retailers. While online shopping is convenient, the brand recognizes the significance of in-person showroom experiences and has established 26 showrooms worldwide. With strategic partnerships and continual expansion plans, Grace Loves Lace envisions extending its reach to markets including the U.S., Australia, and beyond.

*Note: The information in this article was based on general knowledge and does not cite any specific sources.*