Rise of Social Media Influencers as Political Opinion-Makers

In the age of social media, influencers have become powerful voices on various topics, including politics. Their ability to connect with their audience and their perceived authenticity make their opinions highly influential. Campaign strategists have taken notice of this and have started using influencers to sway voters. However, this practice is largely unregulated, leading to the spread of misinformation and manipulation.

A recent study focused on the Philippines found that there were approximately 1,425 influencer accounts involved in political campaigns during the 2022 elections. These “covert influence operations” extend beyond promoting a candidate positively. They involve sophisticated campaigns aimed at manipulating public opinion through biased messages, attacks on opponents, and the spread of false information. This includes not only commissioned influencers but also fake social media accounts and repurposed online groups or celebrity fan pages.

The study attributes the proliferation of covert influence operations to weak political institutions and growing distrust in traditional media, which create fertile ground for disinformation. In the last elections, top candidates reportedly spent significant sums of money enlisting influencers for their campaigns. These influencers not only receive generous financial compensation but also gain access to privileges once reserved for traditional media and may even secure positions within the national government.

To address this issue, the study proposes greater transparency from the government, public relations, and advertising industry, and other stakeholders. This includes expanding the scope of statements of contributions and expenditures to cover non-advertising expenses related to influencer support and stronger mechanisms to compel political influencers to register as independent contractors and pay taxes.

Social media platforms also have a critical role to play in combating disinformation. Along with regular audits and the removal of fake accounts, stricter penalties should be imposed on influencers who spread falsehoods. Online political endorsements should also be required to disclose their sponsors.

Furthermore, efforts should be made to educate the public about media literacy and to educate influencers, PR agencies, and advertising firms about their ethical responsibilities, especially during election seasons. Research should also be conducted to uncover the intricacies of covert influence operations.

One inspiring initiative mentioned in the article is the “Disinformation and the Role of Social Media Influencers in Times of Crises, Conflicts, and Wars” Aspen Germany. This initiative brings together content creators and stakeholders to discuss their role in democratic societies and work towards identifying necessary countermeasures against disinformation.

As future elections approach, it is crucial to confront the ethical complexities posed covert influence operations. Comprehensive measures must be implemented to regulate influencers and the broader industry to protect the integrity of elections and democracy as a whole.

– “Political Economy of Covert Influence Operations in the 2022 Philippine Elections”

– Aspen Germany’s “Disinformation and the Role of Social Media Influencers in Times of Crises, Conflicts, and Wars” initiative.