Social Media Influencers Shaping the Narrative for Political Parties in Telangana Elections

As the assembly elections in Telangana approach, social media influencers are playing a prominent role in promoting the narratives of their preferred political parties. Unlike previous times when their content was personal or entertainment-oriented, many of these influencers are actively engaging in political campaigns and using strong and sharp hashtags to create a significant impact.

One notable example is the “Gulabeela Jatara” song the ruling party, BRShas, which has taken the online platforms storm. In videos, several social media influencers, including popular names like Deepti Sunaina, Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, and Lasya, are seen dancing to this tune, garnering a significant amount of attention. What’s interesting is that most of these influencers are not techie personas, but rather individuals who regularly create entertainment-focused content such as song and dance reels. Some have even appeared in Telugu reality shows or have gained popularity as YouTubers.

Capitalizing on the success of the film ‘Memu Famous,’ BRShas MLAs are also starring in reels that capture the transformation of Telangana from the past to the present. According to a social media wing leader of BRShas, the influencers involved in these campaigns are driven their own interests and ideas, often seeking attention from social media warriors of political parties.

It’s not just the ruling party that’s leveraging the power of social media influencers. Congress, although not having a strong connection with influencers, has seen some influencers willingly creating reels for the party. Congress has released videos showcasing its six guarantees and three songs that praise the leadership of Revanth Reddy, Rahul Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi.

In contrast, BJP is still catching up in terms of social media campaigns compared to its political rivals. However, they have been actively attacking the ruling party through memes, animated videos, and statistics on their social media handles.

A notable trend this election cycle is the emergence of counter videos posted individuals active on social media, who are voicing opposition to the party they perceive as their rival. This has been observed for popular BRShas songs, with BJP supporters and even some Congress sympathizers posting counter videos.

Overall, social media influencers are undoubtedly shaping the narrative and discourse surrounding the Telangana elections. With their significant follower base and engaging content, they have become key players in the digital battleground of politics.

