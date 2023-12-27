Tragic Loss: Influencer and Mother Fatally Shot Estranged Husband

In a devastating incident, a well-known US influencer and mother of three lost her life when she was fatally shot her estranged husband. The incident, which took place in the parking lot of Pearlridge Center, unfolded in front of their eight-year-old daughter. The police are currently investigating the case as a murder-suicide.

The victim, identified as Theresa Cachuela, was a successful social media influencer and entrepreneur from Hawaii. She owned a house and ran her business under Glam Hawaii LLC in Waipahu. Her husband, Jason Cachuela, 44, fled the scene in a grey Mazda and later took his own life.

Court records revealed that Theresa had obtained an order of protection against her estranged husband just two weeks prior to the tragedy. Unfortunately, Jason violated the restraining order shooting Theresa and then turning the gun on himself, ultimately transforming the case into a murder-suicide.

Authorities have emphasized that this was not a random act of violence, as the victim and suspect were involved in a prior relationship. The police are classifying the case as first-degree murder due to Jason’s violation of the temporary restraining order. During the investigation, authorities recovered five registered firearms from Jason Cachuela’s property.

The heartbreaking nature of the incident was intensified the fact that Theresa’s daughter witnessed the tragic event. According to Theresa’s mother, the young girl immediately began praying for her mother’s well-being. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the daughter’s future and to cover funeral expenses.

This devastating incident highlights the importance of recognizing the signs of domestic violence and the need for a strong support system. Theresa’s mother expressed her daughter’s efforts to seek help and her disappointment in the perceived failure of the justice system. It is a reminder that we must work collectively to ensure the safety and protection of victims in abusive relationships.