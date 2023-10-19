Former Social Media Influencer Sentenced to Prison for Election Interference

The U.S. Justice Department has announced that Douglass Mackey, a former social media influencer known as Ricky Vaughn, has been sentenced to seven months in prison and fined $15,000 for his involvement in a conspiracy to illegally influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. Mackey used platforms such as Twitter to spread fraudulent messages targeting supporters of Hillary Clinton.

Mackey encouraged Clinton supporters to “vote” via text message or social media, which is not a valid method of voting. He then collaborated with other influential Twitter users and private online groups to further the effort. In February 2016, the MIT Media Lab identified Mackey as one of the most significant influencers of the upcoming election.

The Justice Department revealed that Mackey sent tweets in early November 2016 that emphasized the importance of limiting “black turnout,” accompanied false information and depictions intended to discourage Black voters. These tweets instructed users to “vote from home” texting a specific number associated with the Hillary campaign.

Federal prosecutors have accused Mackey of intentionally spreading false information to prevent people from voting. He was charged in the Eastern District of New York for conspiring with others to persuade people to vote via illegal methods like text messages and social media.

“The defendant exploited a social media platform to infringe one of the most basic and sacred rights guaranteed the Constitution: the right to vote,” said Nicholas L. McQuaid, the acting assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s criminal division.

It is alleged that Mackey, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, operated multiple Twitter accounts to propagate disinformation. At least 4,900 people attempted to text their vote to the number provided Mackey’s accounts and those of his co-conspirators.

This case illustrates the serious consequences of election interference and highlights the need to protect the integrity of democratic processes. Mackey’s actions undermine public trust and threaten the democratic principles upon which the United States is built.

