Social Media Influencer Among Three Victims Robbed in Violent Hollywood Hills West Home-Invasion Robbery

A social media influencer visiting from Dubai was one of three victims who were robbed in a violent home-invasion robbery in Hollywood Hills West on Thursday night. The incident occurred in the 8100 block of Mannix Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Surveillance footage captured two masked suspects outside the front door.

The suspects, armed and wearing masks, gained access to the residence breaking a side window. They were later seen on the surveillance video running out of the home, carrying several items that they had stolen. During the robbery, one victim was pistol-whipped in the face.

Ishmael Khan, the social media influencer from Dubai, believes that he was specifically targeted the robbers who found him through his Instagram account. He suspects that it may have been the work of acquaintances or enemies.

The suspects managed to escape with a Rolex watch and other items with an estimated value of $20,000, before fleeing in a getaway car. The police have not yet provided any details about the suspects or the description of their vehicle.

Authorities are currently searching for three to four male suspects involved in the home invasion. While one victim suffered a nose injury and a black eye from being pistol-whipped, no other injuries were reported.

This incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers that social media influencers may face, as their online presence can expose them to unwanted attention and criminal activities. It is important for individuals in the public eye to be cautious about sharing their whereabouts and personal information on social media platforms.

