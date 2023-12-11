Montana Tucker Collaborates with Israeli Artists and Engages with Local Communities

Social media influencer Montana Tucker is embarking on a journey to Israel this week, where she plans to visit communities affected recent events. With a massive following of over 14 million on social media, Tucker aims to shed light on the resilience and strength of Israel, while ensuring that the world never forgets the hardships faced the country.

During her trip, Tucker will be working alongside Rova Media, a social media-based video platform, to document her experiences in Israel. Rova has seen tremendous success since its launch, amassing over 38 million views in just four weeks across various social media platforms. This collaboration will allow Tucker to share her unique perspective with her followers and reach a broader audience.

Alongside her efforts to raise awareness about the struggles faced Israel, Tucker is also dedicated to bringing moments of joy to the people of the country. She will be engaging with children and collaborating with major Israeli content creators, aiming to foster a sense of unity and positivity within the community.

Michelle Tucker, Montana’s mother and manager, will be accompanying her on this trip. As the daughter of Holocaust survivors, Michelle expresses her pride in Montana’s commitment to kindness, compassion, and truth during this critical time for the Jewish people. She believes that Montana’s work is a testament to the enduring spirit of the Jewish people, honoring the legacy of her grandparents and inspiring millions around the world.

Rabbi Dr. Ari Lamm, BZ Media CEO, highlights the power of storytelling in engaging younger audiences with Israel. He sees Tucker’s collaboration as a perfect manifestation of that vision and looks forward to reaching millions of young viewers on social media who would otherwise not have the opportunity to see Israel in this light.

Montana Tucker’s trip aligns with the mission of Rova to showcase the reality and experiences on the ground in Israel. By documenting her journey, Rova aims to provide an authentic portrayal of the country, introducing viewers to Israelis and amplifying the voices of experts who often go unheard in mainstream media.

Montana Tucker, known for her talent as a singer, songwriter, actress, and dancer, is ready to utilize her platform to make a positive impact in the world. Her dedication to both entertainment and activism serves as a beacon of hope, inspiring others to promote understanding, unity, and resilience.