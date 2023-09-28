Social Media Influencer Arrested for Encouraging and Documenting Philadelphia Looting

A social media influencer known as ‘Meatball’ was arrested in Philadelphia during a night of widespread looting. Identified as Dayjia Blackwell, the influencer faces multiple charges after documenting and encouraging the chaos on her Instagram Stories. Videos posted to her 190,000-follower account showed her cheering on the looters as they ransacked stores in Center City.

Blackwell has been charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, conspiracy, riot with the intent to commit a felony, criminal use of a communication facility, and two misdemeanors. Her bail was set at $25,000, and she posted it on Thursday.

In the videos, Blackwell can be heard shouting and laughing while encouraging the looters as they smashed windows and stole merchandise. She even shouted, “free iPhones!” as looters targeted the Apple Store. Some of her videos also captured police attempting to apprehend the looters.

The looting began in Center City when a group of at least 100 juveniles broke into stores. They then spread out to other parts of the city, targeting more businesses. It is important to note that these incidents were not directly linked to peaceful protests supporting justice for Eddie Irizarry, a police shooting victim.

Throughout the city, numerous stores and businesses, including 18 liquor stores, were damaged and ransacked. As a result, all state liquor stores in Philadelphia remained closed for cleanup.

This incident highlights the role of social media influencers in facilitating and promoting illegal activities. While social media platforms provide an avenue for expression and sharing, it is crucial for individuals to use these platforms responsibly and not encourage unlawful behavior.

