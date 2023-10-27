How Making LinkedIn Videos Helped James Bremen Navigate the Pandemic

During the height of the pandemic, James Bremen found himself at home with extra time on his hands and a LinkedIn profile that was largely unused. In an effort to fill the void and share his expertise in the legal sector, Bremen began posting direct-to-camera videos on various legal topics. Little did he know that these videos would not only garner thousands of views but also serve as a source of support for many professionals worldwide.

When asked about his motivation to start posting these videos, Bremen explained that the pandemic pushed him to reevaluate how he could utilize his time effectively. As a private person who wasn’t drawn to other social media platforms like Facebook or Instagram, LinkedIn seemed like the most logical choice due to its professional nature. Bremen saw an opportunity to share his knowledge and engage with others in the legal industry.

Interestingly, Bremen opted for videos over text-based posts because he felt it was a more efficient way to deliver information. He admitted to a touch of laziness, noting how writing an article could take up to half an hour, whereas speaking on a topic for ten minutes came more naturally to him. The impermanence of videos, as opposed to the permanence of written articles, also appealed to Bremen.

The positive response to Bremen’s videos only further motivated him to continue creating content. Countless individuals reached out to express their appreciation for his videos, with some commenting that they had been a source of sanity during the pandemic. Younger lawyers also found value in Bremen’s posts, as they provided a form of mentorship and guidance during a time when in-person interaction was limited.

When asked if he would recommend others to try a similar approach, Bremen responded with enthusiasm. He emphasized the importance of connecting with others in the profession and lamented the potential loss of personal interaction in the digital age. Bremen believes that sharing knowledge and experiences, even in a small way, can have a meaningful impact on the professional development of others.

As James Bremen continues to make LinkedIn videos, it’s clear that his contributions have left a lasting impression on the legal community. His videos have not only provided valuable insights but have also fostered a sense of connection and support during uncertain times.