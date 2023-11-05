Following in the footsteps of TJ Brown’s thought-provoking article on clean politics, the people of Turkey are now demanding fairness, equality, and virtue more than ever before. With the recent operations and investigations initiated the new Minister of Interior Affairs, Ali Yerlikaya, Turkey is witnessing promising developments in terms of upholding the rule of law.

One recent notable event involves the apprehension of famous social media influencer Dilan Polat and her husband on charges related to preventing the laundering of crime revenues and violating laws on tax procedures, betting, and games of chance in sports competitions. Polat, known for publicly expressing support for Süleyman Soylu, is now facing scrutiny as 15 companies belonging to her and her husband have been subjected to investigation. Journalist Murat Yetkin highlights the significance of this investigation, suggesting that any potential efforts to conceal evidence would indicate further irregularities and hidden connections that are kept away from the state.

Another significant step in the fight against organized crime includes the dismantling of the international criminal organization Comanchero. Istanbul police successfully arrested 37 suspects related to this criminal network. Minister Ali Yerlikaya expressed his satisfaction with this achievement, emphasizing the determination of Turkey under his leadership to combat various forms of organized crime, including money laundering and illicit trade.

These recent investigations involving Dilan Polat and the Comanchero organization signal the beginning of broader operations that aim to establish cleaner politics in Turkey. They illustrate the government’s commitment to exposing and addressing illicit activities, thus fostering an environment of greater fairness and transparency in the political sphere.

