Police Investigating Robbery at Influencer’s Hollywood Home

Police in Los Angeles are currently investigating a home invasion robbery that took place at the residence of a social media influencer in Hollywood. The incident occurred late Thursday evening at the home of Ishmael Khan, who is known as @iishtheceo on Instagram. According to Khan, three male suspects broke into his home shattering a window and proceeded to steal various valuables and cash. The suspects were reportedly armed during the robbery.

Surveillance footage from the incident shows two of the suspects standing outside the front door, while the third suspect is seen breaking a side window. After some commotion inside the house, the suspects are captured on the video fleeing with stolen items. One person inside the home sustained a facial laceration, although the details of the injury have not been disclosed.

Khan, who has over 70,000 followers on Instagram, posted a video following the incident on his profile. In the caption, he expressed gratitude for surviving the ordeal and vowed to continue fighting. He believes that his extravagant lifestyle, which he often showcases on social media, may have made him a target for the robbery.

The Los Angeles Police Department is actively investigating the incident and seeking any leads or information that may help identify the suspects involved. This case highlights the potential risks and dangers associated with being a social media influencer, as public displays of wealth can attract unwanted attention and make individuals more vulnerable to such crimes.

