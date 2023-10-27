Discovering the Power of Social Media for Law Professionals: An Interview with Chrissie Wolfe

Chrissie Wolfe, a former lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, embarked on a new journey in 2017, leveraging the potential of social media to build her successful business. Through her online presence, she has not only attracted clients but also discovered numerous opportunities for speaking engagements and collaborations. In this interview, Chrissie shares her experiences and insights on using social media platforms to advance one’s career as a law professional.

Chrissie recalls how her venture into online mentoring began on YouTube, where she realized the immense engagement and reach that could be achieved through digital platforms. As her career evolved, she harnessed the power of LinkedIn, Twitter (now X), Instagram, and even TikTok to communicate her message, connect with her audience, and adapt her content accordingly.

The benefits of Chrissie’s online presence have been significant. By showcasing her expertise and building a strong online brand, she received numerous inquiries for project-based work, eventually leading to the decision to start her own business. Additionally, her online presence has opened doors for speaking engagements, collaborations with universities, and other side revenue streams.

However, Chrissie also acknowledges the potential downsides of having an online brand. Trolling and negative feedback can be more prevalent on certain platforms, such as TikTok, compared to professional platforms like LinkedIn. Nevertheless, she emphasizes the importance of not taking it personally and maintaining a professional and positive mindset.

When asked whether she recommends social media for other law professionals and students, Chrissie expresses a resounding affirmation. In today’s competitive market, she believes that personal branding and connection-building are becoming crucial factors for success. Clients are increasingly seeking lawyers whom they can connect with and trust. Furthermore, the younger generation, currently utilizing platforms like Instagram and TikTok, will be the future consumers and search engines for legal services.

In conclusion, Chrissie Wolfe’s journey demonstrates the power of social media in transforming a law professional’s career. Through strategic online branding and engagement, legal professionals can establish their expertise, attract clients, and unlock a world of opportunities.

