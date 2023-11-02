Social Media Influencer Risks Arrest, Trespasses into Abandoned Mall

In a daring attempt to capture attention, social media influencer Carter Banks, widely known as BigBankz, has found himself facing criminal and defiant trespassing charges after entering the condemned Century III Mall. The 26-year-old YouTuber from Oklahoma reportedly broke into the vacant mall last month and shared the video on social media platforms.

Authorities in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, have stated that they are unsure of the exact point of entry, although they believe it occurred near the old Steve & Barry’s store. To gain access to the mall, Carter allegedly had to either rip down the plywood securing the doors or forcefully break in. West Mifflin Police Chief Gregory McCulloch explained that the identification of Carter as the trespasser was made possible through his Facebook and Instagram pages, leading the police to locate his place of residence.

Although the video only features Carter, there appears to be another individual present, whose identity remains unknown. This incident follows previous instances of trespassing at the location, including one where a teenager fell through the mall’s roof and required hospitalization. In response to such events, security guards have been stationed at the mall at all times, with reinforced doors and “no trespassing” signs in place. Chief McCulloch emphasized that individuals who engage in such activities will face consequences for their actions and that their safety is the primary concern for enforcing these measures.

Moonbeam Capital currently owns the Century III Mall and is disputing its condemnation West Mifflin officials. A hearing to address this matter is scheduled for December. Despite attempts to contact Moonbeam Capital and Carter Banks, there has been no response from either party.

With a significant following on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, Carter Banks has amassed a large fan base of 2.7 million followers, 455,000 subscribers, and 155,000 followers, respectively. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Banks will turn himself in to authorities, as reportedly indicated his lawyer.

FAQs:

1. What are the charges against Carter Banks?

Carter Banks is facing criminal and defiant trespassing charges after illegally entering the condemned Century III Mall.

2. How did the police identify Carter Banks?

The police identified Carter Banks through his Facebook and Instagram pages, which led them to locate his place of residence.

3. What is the status of Century III Mall?

The mall is currently owned Moonbeam Capital, and although it has been condemned West Mifflin officials, the company is appealing the decision, with a hearing scheduled for December.

4. What was the response from Carter Banks’ lawyer?

Carter Banks’ lawyer reportedly indicated that his client wishes to turn himself in to the authorities.