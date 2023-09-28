Social Media Influencer Arrested for Looting in Philadelphia

A social media influencer, Dayjia Blackwell, has been arrested for her alleged involvement in widespread looting in Philadelphia. Blackwell, 21, was among the 52 people who were arrested for looting that occurred on Tuesday night. Interim Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Stanford stated that Blackwell livestreamed herself committing burglaries and encouraged others to do the same.

Blackwell is facing charges including criminal conspiracy, burglary, and criminal trespass. She was released on bail and is due back in court on October 17. Blackwell declined to comment on the situation.

The looting took place following peaceful protests against a judge’s decision to dismiss all charges against a former Philadelphia police officer involved in a fatal traffic stop shooting. Stanford believes that the looters were “opportunists” who were not directly connected to the protests.

Despite the closure of all liquor stores in Philadelphia, looting continued for a second night. At least 14 people were arrested across the city. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board plans to reopen most liquor stores on Thursday, but some will require additional time for repairs due to damages sustained during the looting incidents. Seven businesses, including a Walgreens, a smoke shop, a sports store, and several dollar stores, were burglarized overnight.

