The Impact of Vaping Promotion on Social Media

A recent report Quit Victoria and VicHealth has shed light on the extensive promotion of vaping on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. The research revealed that over 18,000 influencers have flooded these platforms with posts endorsing vaping, with hashtags like #vape and #VapeLife appearing in billions of posts and millions of posts respectively.

One of the key concerns highlighted VicHealth CEO, Dr Sandro Demaio, is the lack of regulation surrounding vaping content on social media. He emphasized that these platforms are “incredibly under-regulated” when it comes to policing the promotion of vaping. This raises worries about the exposure of young people to pro-vaping content, as it is difficult for parents, teachers, and even governments to control what is being shared online.

Dr Demaio also expressed uncertainty about whether influencers are being paid to promote vaping on their pages. He described the situation as “cowboy country” with the vaping industry using every loophole to integrate their products into popular cultural trends and memes, making them alluring to young people. This poses a significant challenge in understanding the full extent of the problem and effectively addressing it.

The report’s findings coincide with recent updates to Australia’s tobacco laws the Federal Government. These updates aim to adapt to the rapidly changing media landscape and address the emerging challenges posed vaping promotion on social media. While these changes are a step in the right direction, Dr Demaio acknowledges that there is still a lot of work to be done to combat the influence of pro-vaping content on these platforms.

Overall, the research reveals the widespread promotion of vaping on social media and highlights the urgent need for increased regulation and intervention measures to protect young people from the harmful effects of vaping.

