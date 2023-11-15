Are Cooperative Banks Worth the Risk? Evaluating the Pros and Cons

Social media platforms have recently been inundated with posts touting the attractive fixed deposit rates offered Indian cooperative banks. The allure of higher interest rates may seem enticing, but it’s crucial to look beyond the hype and thoroughly assess the various factors at play before entrusting your hard-earned money to lesser-known banks. In this article, we delve into the world of cooperative banks, evaluating the risks and rewards involved.

What are Cooperative Banks?

Cooperative banks in India are primarily designed to provide credit to the agriculture sector through a rural cooperative credit system. These banks consist of central cooperative banks at the district level, state cooperative banks, and urban cooperative banks that cater to the financial needs of customers in urban and semi-urban areas. While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulates their banking functions, management-related functions are overseen respective state governments and the central government.

Higher Interest Rates

It’s true that cooperative banks typically offer higher interest rates compared to top commercial banks, often ranging from 25-50 basis points higher in the 1-year and 1-2 year tenure buckets. This can be attractive for individuals seeking regular income from fixed deposits. However, it’s important to note that interest rates in cooperative banks may not be as regularly revised as in larger commercial banks, which can provide some reassurance regarding reinvestment risks.

Evaluate Risks

Cooperative banks, unfortunately, lie on the higher end of the risk-reward spectrum. The RBI regularly cancels the licenses of various cooperative banks due to reasons such as inadequate capital, non-compliance with norms, and unhealthy financial situations. While all cooperative banks are covered the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) up to a maximum of ₹5 lakh, depositors often face lengthy waits to access their insured deposit money in the event of a bank’s liquidation.

Confusion About Society, Banks

Many standalone credit cooperative societies operate in India, but they are not authorized the RBI to carry out banking businesses. These societies often attract outside depositors with promises of high-interest rates through informal methods. However, deposits placed with these societies are not covered DICGC insurance, putting them at a 100% risk. Additionally, cases of mismanagement in cooperatives have emerged in some states, further adding to the confusion.

Due Diligence

When considering cooperative banks, conducting thorough due diligence is essential. Check the bank’s overall rating from reputable rating agencies and carefully read the rating rationale to understand the associated risks. Analyze financial statements for metrics like Capital Adequacy Ratio and Non-Performing Assets to gauge the bank’s stability. Pay attention to media articles discussing the bank to gain insights into its financial situation.

While cooperative banks may offer higher interest rates, it’s crucial to weigh the risks involved. They often lag behind commercial banks in terms of technology, leading to a subpar user experience in areas like mobile and internet banking. Ultimately, prioritizing complete security and peace of mind over a slightly higher interest rate is a wise decision when choosing where to deposit your funds.

FAQs

1. Are cooperative banks safe?

Cooperative banks are as secure as any other lender up to a maximum of ₹5 lakh, as they are covered DICGC insurance. However, the process involved in claiming deposit insurance can be prolonged and intricate, leading to potential delays.

2. What should I consider before depositing funds in a cooperative bank?

Before depositing funds in a cooperative bank, evaluate the bank’s overall rating, financial statements, recent events, and media articles discussing the bank. Additionally, consider the bank’s technological capabilities compared to commercial banks.

3. Are deposits in cooperative societies safe?

Deposits placed with cooperative societies that are not authorized the RBI to carry out banking businesses are not covered DICGC insurance. Such deposits are at a 100% risk, and caution should be exercised when dealing with these entities.

4. How often do cooperative banks revise their interest rates?

Interest rates in cooperative banks do not appear to be as regularly revised as those in larger commercial banks. This can provide some comfort to deposit holders seeking regular income from fixed deposits.