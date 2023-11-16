New Article: What You Need to Know About Cooperative Banks

As social media platforms are flooded with posts touting attractive fixed deposit rates offered Indian cooperative banks, it is essential to exercise caution and consider the full range of factors before making any financial decisions. While the possibility of earning extra interest may be tempting, it is important to delve deeper into the world of lesser-known banks. Here is what you need to know about cooperative banks and the potential risks involved.

Cooperative banks play a crucial role in ensuring the flow of credit to the agriculture sector in India. They consist of various structures, including central cooperative banks, state cooperative banks, and urban cooperative banks. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulates their banking functions, while management-related functions are overseen respective state governments and the central government. Despite their significance, cooperative banks often operate with a dual control structure, which can create complexities in their operations.

One of the main attractions of cooperative banks is their higher interest rates compared to larger commercial banks. Deposit interest rates on cooperative bank websites typically offer 25-50 basis points higher rates in certain tenure buckets. These rates are not as frequently revised as those of larger commercial banks, providing some stability for deposit holders seeking regular income from fixed deposits.

However, cooperative banks also come with higher risks. The RBI frequently cancels the licenses of some cooperative banks, leading to the ceasing of their banking operations. This is often due to inadequate capital, non-compliance with norms, or unhealthy financial situations that prevent them from fulfilling their obligations to depositors. While deposits in cooperative banks are protected the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) up to ₹5 lakh, the process of claiming deposit insurance can be complex and time-consuming.

It is important to differentiate between cooperative banks and credit cooperative societies. While cooperative banks are authorized the RBI to engage in banking activities, many standalone credit cooperative societies are not. These societies may operate informally, accepting deposits from the general public without the protection of the DICGC. Deposits placed with such societies carry a 100% risk, particularly for outsiders who are not members of the societies.

To make informed decisions about cooperative banks, it is crucial to conduct due diligence. One should check the bank’s overall rating a reputable rating agency, review financial statements for key metrics, and pay attention to recent events and media coverage surrounding the bank. It is also worth noting that cooperative banks lag behind commercial banks in terms of technology, especially in areas such as mobile and internet banking.

While cooperative banks may offer higher interest rates, it is essential to weigh the potential risks and exercise caution before entrusting your funds with lesser-known institutions. Prioritizing complete security and peace of mind over a slightly higher interest rate can protect your hard-earned money in the long run.

