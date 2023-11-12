Discover the Fascinating World of Gibraltar’s History with the Llanito History Doctor

Ryan Asquez, famously known as the ‘Llanito History Doctor,’ has taken social media storm with his intriguing videos, delving into the rich history of Gibraltar and sharing spine-chilling stories associated with various sites. Garnering a dedicated following of 1,600, Asquez has produced over 100 short videos in the span of just one year.

What initially started as a hobby to entertain friends and family quickly blossomed into a celebrated cultural and historical resource for enthusiasts. The uniqueness of Asquez’s content lies in his use of the native Llanito language, spoken in Gibraltar. As a testament to his excellent work, the Gibraltar Heritage Trust bestowed him with a special commendation at their annual awards night.

Beyond being a passionate history fan, Asquez is also an accomplished scholar. He pursued a degree in the History of the Late Middle Ages and Early Modern Age from the University of East Anglia in Norwich. Building on that foundation, he obtained a Masters from Oxford University. Upon returning to Gibraltar, he embarked on further studies focusing on local and Spanish history.

Asquez attributes the beginnings of his video project to a friend’s encouragement. His first video covered a 16th-century aqueduct located on Rosia Road, which was warmly received. The positive response led another friend to suggest the creation of a public platform, thus giving birth to the ‘Llanito History Doctor.’

Throughout his videos, Asquez embraces his Gibraltarian identity incorporating code-switching and beginning each episode with the traditional Spanish and Gibraltarian greeting, ‘Que pasa?’ His use of the Llanito language not only reflects his natural way of communicating but also highlights its significance in preserving the local culture.

While Llanito may be perplexing to outsiders, it has gained recognition from British and Spanish academics who now acknowledge it as a distinct language in its own right. Asquez’s show aligns with the Gibraltar Ministry of Culture’s efforts to maintain and promote the use and publication of Llanito on the Rock.

In addition to producing captivating videos, Asquez also shares his knowledge through presentations to students at schools, inspiring the younger generation to appreciate their heritage and history.

