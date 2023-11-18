Nature Photographers on Social Media Aid Biodiversity Conservation Mapping

Nature photographers using social media to share their work are playing a crucial role in enhancing biodiversity conservation mapping efforts, particularly in South Asia. A recent study led Dr. Shawan Chowdhury from the University of Queensland’s School of the Environment highlights the potential of this concept to spread globally.

In the study, an international team of researchers harnessed the power of Facebook nature photography groups in Bangladesh. They scoured these groups to collect photographs to submit to the Global Biodiversity Information Facility database, a valuable resource for biodiversity research and conservation.

“We found 44,000 photos of nearly 1,000 animal species, including numerous threatened species in Bangladesh,” Dr. Chowdhury revealed. This extensive collection has significantly improved habitat mapping across the country, where only 4.6% of the land is designated as protected. The researchers identified several high-priority areas for conservation, encompassing 4,000 square kilometers for birds and 10,000 square kilometers for butterflies.

These findings have shed light on the distribution of endangered species in Bangladesh, which had previously been lacking reliable and up-to-date structured monitoring. This breakthrough underscores the potential of using social media platforms for gathering biodiversity information, especially in regions where traditional monitoring methods may be limited.

Moreover, this approach is not limited to South Asia. In Australia, social media posts are being utilized to track pest species. Dr. Chowdhury mentioned the example of the tawny coster butterfly, which entered Australia in 2012. By analyzing Facebook posts and records, researchers have been able to track the species’ movement, ecology, and colonization status. The expansion of the tawny coster butterfly’s range in Australia was calculated at approximately 135 kilometers per year between 2012 and 2020.

While the research team found Facebook to be a valuable resource, they also highlighted the need for technological advancements. Currently, there is no automated method to collect and transfer biodiversity data posted on social media platforms like Facebook to global biodiversity databases. Professor Richard Fuller from the University of Queensland expressed the hope that their research will inspire the development of technology, such as an app, that seamlessly transfers valuable biodiversity data from social media to these databases. This would enable conservation scientists to easily access and utilize this essential information for conservation efforts.

Overall, the utilization of social media nature photographers has proven to be a game-changer in biodiversity conservation mapping. By contributing their unique perspectives and photographs, these individuals are helping scientists gain a deeper understanding of species distribution and fostering the protection of endangered wildlife.

