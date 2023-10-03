Social Media Content Moderation Gets Boost from AI-Powered Tool

Unitary, a London-based startup, has developed an AI-powered moderation tool for videos and images, offering a solution to the increasing regulatory pressure on social media platforms to remove illegal content. The tool utilizes machine learning to simultaneously analyze multiple signals, including textual, aural, and visual cues, in order to understand not only what the content is but also its context.

Unitary CEO Sasha Haco explained that the tool’s approach to comprehending content mirrors that of a human, using models with nuanced understanding to make complex decisions. This approach has garnered interest from investors, as the company recently raised $15 million in a Series A funding round.

The timing of the funding comes as the UK passed the Online Safety Bill (OSB), which requires social media companies to prevent the hosting of illegal material on their platforms. Failure to comply could result in fines up to £18 million (€20.8 million) or 10% of global annual revenue, whichever is larger. Companies also need to adhere to the EU’s Digital Services Act, further expanding the market for Unitary’s technology.

Unitary’s machine learning system enables companies to scan and categorize online content, detecting any risky videos and images that may require action. The tool can also ensure that content is appropriately targeted to the right audience, facilitating compliance with regulations such as child protection rules.

To identify prohibited material, Unitary’s customers send content to an API, which is then analyzed the company’s multi-modal models. The system returns a classification to the client, allowing them to decide whether to remove content, restrict its audience, or give a warning. Haco emphasized that Unitary works closely with its customers to meet their specific needs and risk appetites.

The demand for content moderation is expected to grow, particularly with the rise of complex video content, which constitutes 80% of internet traffic. Human reviewers are ill-equipped to handle the scale and challenges of moderating this vast amount of content. Haco believes that AI will be the future of content moderation, with generative AI fundamentally changing the landscape of trust and safety online.

Unitary’s client base extends beyond social media platforms to include ad verification platforms, influencer marketing companies, and dating apps. The company envisions becoming a foundational service, serving as a horizontal content understanding layer across the internet, similar to how Cloudflare provides speed and security as a middleware layer.

