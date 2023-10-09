Social Media Fails to Provide Accurate Information on Israel-Gaza Conflict

Social media platforms should ideally serve as reliable sources of real-time information during significant world events. However, the recent escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas has proven otherwise. Despite its potential to be a platform for citizen journalism, misinformation and vitriol continue to thrive on social media.

Even with owner Elon Musk promoting X as an unfiltered space for accurate reporting, the platform remains inundated with false posts. Shayan Sardarizadeh, a specialist in disinformation at BBC Monitoring, expressed his exasperation at the “deluge of false posts” during the last two days.

Notably, even verified users who pay for visibility and verification through Twitter Blue, now known as X Premium, contribute to the spread of misinformation. One verified user with almost 1 million followers shared a video purporting to show rockets fired Hamas at Israel. However, it was later revealed that the footage was from the Syrian War in 2020.

This example highlights the difficulty faced fact-checkers and community moderators in keeping up with the rampant misinformation on social media platforms. Despite being proven false, the misleading post remains visible to the public.

Incentives may be a driving force behind the proliferation of false information. Users of the subscription service were promised a share of revenue from ads that appear among replies to their posts. This incentive structure may encourage users to prioritize engagement over truth.

Elon Musk’s involvement in promoting X has also been controversial. His endorsement of two social media accounts known for posting fake news raised concerns about his commitment to combating misinformation. Additionally, his decision to reduce the number of staff members responsible for moderating misinformation and harmful content further undermines his vision of disintermediated “citizen journalism” on the platform.

The shortcomings of social media platforms in providing accurate information during significant events like the Israel-Gaza conflict reveal the ongoing challenges in eliminating misinformation and promoting responsible journalism online.

