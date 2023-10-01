The NFL, ESPN, and Disney Team Up for Unique “Toy Story” Broadcast

The NFL, ESPN, and Disney joined forces to create an innovative and kid-centric broadcast during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons. The game was transformed into the world of “Toy Story,” complete with animated characters and themed elements on the field. The broadcast featured Slinky Dog running the chains on the sideline and a claw machine spotting the football. However, there were some technical issues and glitches that resulted in a choppy viewing experience for some viewers.

The reactions to the Disney+ stream were mixed. Some found the broadcast entertaining, with announcers providing play-by-play and analysis while occasionally referencing the “Toy Story” characters. Others appreciated the level of detail in the animation, attributing it to the use of a chip in each player’s shoulder pads to track movement, combined with Hawkeye optical tracking technology. However, not everyone was impressed, with some viewers expressing their preference for the previous NHL game broadcast that featured characters from the Disney Channel show “Big City Greens.”

Despite the technical hiccups, the “Toy Story” broadcast received praise for its ambition and creativity. It is important to note that this alternate broadcast, exclusive to Disney+, is the first of its kind for an NFL game. The previous instance was during an NHL game between the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals. At halftime, the Jaguars held a commanding 17-0 lead, thanks to a touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Calvin Ridley and a pick-six Darious Williams.

Overall, the collaboration between the NFL, ESPN, and Disney resulted in a unique and entertaining broadcast experience for young football fans and those who appreciate the world of “Toy Story.”

